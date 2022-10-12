Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of MATW remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $710.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $39.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.57 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 94.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

