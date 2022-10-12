Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Matthews International Price Performance
Shares of MATW remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $710.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $39.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 94.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.