MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading Down 5.4%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 10,319,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,418,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.