MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.31. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 5,427 shares trading hands.

MicroVision Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $523.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.26.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 420.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

