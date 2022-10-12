Minds (MINDS) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Minds (MINDS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Minds has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minds has a market cap of $717,059.47 and $2,468.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minds token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Minds Token Profile

Minds was first traded on August 12th, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Minds is https://reddit.com/r/minds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Minds is minds.com. Minds’ official message board is minds.medium.com. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds (MINDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minds has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minds is 0.11418293 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,402.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minds.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

