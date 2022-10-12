Mineral Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Mineral has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $138,929.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mineral has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mineral token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mineral alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mineral

Mineral launched on November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @skypeoplemaster and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral (MNR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Mineral has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mineral is 0.0044513 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $137,479.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mineralhub.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.