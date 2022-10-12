MinerJoe (GOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $57.44

MinerJoe (GOLD) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. MinerJoe has a total market cap of $57.44 and $102,823.00 worth of MinerJoe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinerJoe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinerJoe has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MinerJoe Profile

MinerJoe’s launch date was January 21st, 2022. MinerJoe’s total supply is 10,389 tokens. MinerJoe’s official Twitter account is @minerjoenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinerJoe’s official message board is minerjoenft.medium.com. The official website for MinerJoe is minerjoe.com.

Buying and Selling MinerJoe

According to CryptoCompare, “MinerJoe (GOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. MinerJoe has a current supply of 10,389 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MinerJoe is 0.00431892 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48,414.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minerjoe.com.”

