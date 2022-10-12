Misbloc Self Reported Market Cap Tops $16.54 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Misbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a total market cap of $16.54 million and $4.24 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034209 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,644,940 tokens. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Misbloc (MSB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Misbloc has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 199,015,036.74176598 in circulation. The last known price of Misbloc is 0.11597528 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,365,822.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://misblock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

