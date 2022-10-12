MobileCoin (MOB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.05 Million

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00004532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $64.20 million and $4.05 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004009 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin (MOB) is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MobileCoin is medium.com/mobilecoin. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation.

MobileCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileCoin (MOB) is a cryptocurrency . MobileCoin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 74,218,324 in circulation. The last known price of MobileCoin is 0.95747858 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,543,575.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mobilecoin.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.