Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.32.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

