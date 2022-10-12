MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MoneyGram International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 9,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.10. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 615.6% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after buying an additional 5,036,800 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 84.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,619 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,950,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 81,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Featured Stories

