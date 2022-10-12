MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 9,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 1.10. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.