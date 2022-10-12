Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,982 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 7.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.22. 3,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,953. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $299.81 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.97 and a 200 day moving average of $355.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.