Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,899 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF accounts for 2.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,618,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,095. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

