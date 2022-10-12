Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $200,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $735.50. 2,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,410. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $712.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

