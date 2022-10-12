Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases Shares of 3,773 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
