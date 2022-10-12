Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $5.82 on Wednesday, reaching $168.41. 88,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $232.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

