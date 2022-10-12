Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $10.40 or 0.00054276 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $57.41 million and $1.79 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.46 or 0.27638498 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,504,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,519,443 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

