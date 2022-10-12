Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MORN. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MORN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.28. 628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,666. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Morningstar by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.