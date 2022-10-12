Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $526.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.36), with a volume of 86043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($6.84).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 881.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 977.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,531.25.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.81%.
Insider Activity
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
Read More
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.