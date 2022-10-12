Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $526.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.36), with a volume of 86043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($6.84).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 881.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 977.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,531.25.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

Insider Activity

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

In related news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($359.59). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £304.30 ($367.69). Also, insider Ben Thompson bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($359.59). Insiders have purchased 17,267 shares of company stock worth $10,368,975 over the last three months.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

