Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MYGN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,564. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

