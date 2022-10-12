Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NSSC stock remained flat at $27.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,809. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

