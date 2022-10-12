National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 10,058 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.1% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.31% of Canadian National Railway worth $236,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $107.88. 39,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,812. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.83.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

