National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.22% of Enbridge worth $191,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. 155,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

