National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.65% of Change Healthcare worth $47,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHNG remained flat at $27.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.