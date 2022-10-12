National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.65% of Change Healthcare worth $47,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHNG remained flat at $27.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.