National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,623 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $78,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 98,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,664. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

