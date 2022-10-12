National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBGIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Greece in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on National Bank of Greece from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.40 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

National Bank of Greece Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

