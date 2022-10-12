NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NBTB traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

