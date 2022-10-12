Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $661.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $17.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after buying an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 356,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 970,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

