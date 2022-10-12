Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,788. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. Neogen has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,556.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,100 shares of company stock worth $1,009,668. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3,130.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

