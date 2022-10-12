News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim upped their price target on News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 50,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,194. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.29. News has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in News by 451.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 226,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,530 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in News by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 678,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 92,263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in News by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

