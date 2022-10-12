NFT STARS Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $190,154.92 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, NFT STARS has traded up 75.4% against the US dollar. NFT STARS has a total market cap of $190,154.92 and approximately $996.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT STARS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NFT STARS Token Profile

NFT STARS’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 tokens. The official message board for NFT STARS is medium.com/nft-stars. The official website for NFT STARS is nftstars.app/en. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFT STARS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT STARS (NFTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT STARS has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFT STARS is 0.08966576 USD and is up 171.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,374.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftstars.app/en/.”

