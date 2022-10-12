NFTb (NFTB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $89,467.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $89,467.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NFTb Token Profile

NFTb’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 tokens. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io. The Reddit community for NFTb is https://reddit.com/r/nftb.

Buying and Selling NFTb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb (NFTB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFTb has a current supply of 999,800,000 with 106,243,271.92540684 in circulation. The last known price of NFTb is 0.0149203 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $95,648.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftb.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.