Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.12

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 23572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

