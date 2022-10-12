Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.12

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 23572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Nitto Denko Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
