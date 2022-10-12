North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

