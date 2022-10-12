Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 14,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

