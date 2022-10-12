Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark decreased their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Nova Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,712. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. Nova has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $141.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. Nova had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nova by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

