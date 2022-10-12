Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Novavax Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,314. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. Novavax has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $236.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.75) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.



