Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.
Novavax Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,314. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. Novavax has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $236.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
