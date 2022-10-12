Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $640,957,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,707. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.08.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

