Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,752 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for about 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $72.53. 27,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.