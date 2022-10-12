Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.22. 11,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,400. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Omnicell by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Omnicell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.