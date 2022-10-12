OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

