OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OptimumBank stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.24.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
