Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.