Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Stock Down 2.6 %
Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,483. The company has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
