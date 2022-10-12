Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,483. The company has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

