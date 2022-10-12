Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 4.8%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 8,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,833,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of research firms have commented on OSCR. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

The stock has a market cap of $819.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.25 million. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,050 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,427,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $18,086,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,203,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 288,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,731,860 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

