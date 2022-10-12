Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter.

USTB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,194. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17.

