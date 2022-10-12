Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,232. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

