Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $599,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 29.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

AAP stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

