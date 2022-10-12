Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

