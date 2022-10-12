Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Owens & Minor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 24.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $343,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 56.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

