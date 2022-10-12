Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI traded down $8.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 152,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,528. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

Insider Activity

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,854 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after buying an additional 544,570 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 455,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,864,000 after buying an additional 377,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

