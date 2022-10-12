Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,526 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. 277,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,294,998. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

